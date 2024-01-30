Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE DX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 370,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,259. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.96 million, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 92,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after buying an additional 378,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 348,149 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 209,949 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.