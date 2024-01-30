Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Down to $29.38

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $26.52. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 37,444 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 10.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 101.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $63,330,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 88,804 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.