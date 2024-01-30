Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,150,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,283,000 after buying an additional 261,306 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

