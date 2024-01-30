Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT Raised to $24.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNTH. Guggenheim began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $19.20 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($3.27). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

