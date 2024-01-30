DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.38 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50,697 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 395,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 384,426 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

