dForce USD Price Up 0% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $997.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,612,944 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9877571 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

