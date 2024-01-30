Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Ventas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,813.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.