Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NHI. Wedbush initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

National Health Investors stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $60.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

