Dero Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Dero has a total market cap of $36.56 million and approximately $7,429.48 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00005898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,462.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00156782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.37 or 0.00555622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00379141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00169748 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,268,042 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

