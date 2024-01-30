Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Up to $83.41

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.41, but opened at $85.72. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $86.30, with a volume of 655,772 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 881.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.