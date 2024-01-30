DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.85 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $146.85 million and approximately $61.45 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00156782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

