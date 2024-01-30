Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.31. 323,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.25 and its 200-day moving average is $393.44.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

