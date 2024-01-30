David Loren Neuhauser Buys 24,100 Shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 24,100 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$106,522.00.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 2,000 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,420.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 600 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,054.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 800 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$4,664.00.

On Monday, November 20th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 1,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, with a total value of C$7,618.00.

Shares of KEI stock remained flat at C$4.33 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,966. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.27 and a 52 week high of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.55.

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.76 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 36.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 1.888412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

