Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,029 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up 3.3% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

