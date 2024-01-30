Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. 309,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,461. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $63.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

