Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 150,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $320,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.31. 1,310,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,847. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.78. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

