Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,204,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,621. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

