Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average of $182.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.