Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,499,000 after buying an additional 1,177,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,330,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. 278,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,663. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

