Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,989. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

