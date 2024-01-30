DA Davidson Boosts Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target to $24.00

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 161,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,081. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 350,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

