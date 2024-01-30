CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.500- EPS.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.