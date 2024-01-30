CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. CSW Industrials comprises about 3.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $214.12. 69,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

