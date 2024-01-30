Cronos Price Reaches $0.0839 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $8.40 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00027829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

