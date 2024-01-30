Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$2.82 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$2.84 to C$2.82 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

About Cronos Group

Shares of CRON traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.71. 52,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,649. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

