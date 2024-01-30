Cronos (CRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.65 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $8.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00021961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

