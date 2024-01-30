Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Gap Up to $113.61

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.61, but opened at $118.57. Crane shares last traded at $118.01, with a volume of 18,165 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,567,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

