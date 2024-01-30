Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Crane also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.850 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of CR opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crane by 22.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crane by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

