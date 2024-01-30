CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

CPSH opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

