CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
CPSH opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
