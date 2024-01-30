CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVU stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 8,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

