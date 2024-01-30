CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CVU stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 8,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.