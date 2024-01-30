Counos Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $16.98 million and $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00156952 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008907 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

