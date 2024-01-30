Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

NYSE:GLW traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 5,371,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Corning by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,231,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,437,000 after purchasing an additional 927,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

