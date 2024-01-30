Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of GLW traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 5,895,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 305.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,231,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,437,000 after acquiring an additional 927,749 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

