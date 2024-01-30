Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,902 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $326.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.04 and its 200 day moving average is $290.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $326.66.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

