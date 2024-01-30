Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,937 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 486,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 531,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,784,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 285,959 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average of $126.67. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.