Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

