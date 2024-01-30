Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

