Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 75,536 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

General Electric stock opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

