Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $674.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

