Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,875,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $428.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

