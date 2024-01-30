Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

