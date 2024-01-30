CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 180,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

