CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,282 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Hershey by 166.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 411.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 216,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,727. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average of $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

