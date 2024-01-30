CORDA Investment Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,965 shares during the period. Cousins Properties makes up 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

CUZ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 127,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,400. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

