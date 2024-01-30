CORDA Investment Management LLC. Invests $2.08 Million in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,026 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Matador Resources by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. 159,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

