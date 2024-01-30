CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $41.46 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 3.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Welltower worth $41,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. 229,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,645. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 181.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

