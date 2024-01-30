Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

