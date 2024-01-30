Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

LOW stock opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average of $213.60. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.