Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $379.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,571 shares of company stock worth $8,685,938. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.