Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. Cormark upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTS stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.66. 1,634,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,778. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$952.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.60, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$710.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.95 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6031008 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

